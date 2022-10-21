Teen killed after being hit by semi-truck in Eagle

Witnesses at the scene of the accident told police the driver of the semi-truck did not stop and kept driving west on Beacon Light.

BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle teenager was killed after he was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle near Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road intersection Friday afternoon.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), around 1:30 p.m., the teenage boy was on his bike stopped on the west side of Highway 55, near the Beacon Light Road intersection, when he was struck by the semi taking a right turn onto Beacon Light.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident told police the driver of the semi-truck did not stop and kept driving west on Beacon Light.

A motorist dialed 911 and followed the truck, while witnesses of the accident rushed to the injured boy and began first aid. Once paramedics arrived on the scene, they quickly transported the boy to a local hospital; the boy was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to ACSO.

Eagle Police pulled the 70-year-old semi-truck driver by the Beacon Light, Linder Road intersection, more than 4 miles down the road from the accident. Police interviewed the man, but no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Eagle Police are still investigating the crash. The Ada County Coroner's Office is also determining the official cause and manner of death, and later identify the teenage vicitim.

