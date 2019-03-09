KUNA, Idaho — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was struck by a car in a Kuna intersection Monday afternoon.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teenager was walking her dog when she was hit at West Avalon Street and North School Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, a 70-year-old man, was headed eastbound on Avalon Street. He hit the girl just as she stepped into the street in the marked crosswalk, investigators say.

The impact of the crash flung the girl down the street. Witnesses to the collision called 911, and the teen was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics.

The 16-year-old's injuries are considered serious, according to the sheriff's office. Her dog was also hurt in the crash.

The car was badly damaged, but the driver did not appear to have serious injuries, deputies say.

Traffic on School Avenue has a stop sign, but there is no stop sign on Avalon. The speed limit drops from 35 mph to 25 mph for eastbound traffic on Avalon just before the intersection.

Officials have not released the name of either the teen or the driver. The collision remains under investigation.