CALDWELL -- The Canyon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a young man found dead in a Caldwell canal Sunday.

Arcadio Castillo Jr., 19, was found face down in the water Sunday, in the canal off North 14th Avenue. His body was spotted by a passerby.

Castillo's death has been ruled a drowning, according to the coroner's office. It's not clear how he ended up in the canal.

Toxicology tests are pending, according to the coroner.

