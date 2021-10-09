Teen driver killed in crash near Melba

Idaho State Police said the driver of a semi failed to yield at a stop sign, and hit a passenger car Friday afternoon.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed one person from Melba Friday afternoon.

Police said the driver of a Peterbilt semi headed east on McElroy Road failed to yield from the stop sign as he turned north onto Can-Ada Road, and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta.

Troopers went to the scene at about 3:19 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a juvenile, died at the scene.

Police said that person was wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin has been notified. However, ISP did not identify the driver who was killed. That information will be released by the coroner.

The driver of the semi, an 84-year-old man from Nampa, was not injured.

