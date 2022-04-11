Teen found dead in Boise park identified

Officials have not released how the young man died, or whether foul play is suspected.

BOISE, Idaho — A young man whose body was found Friday in Boise's Shoshone Park has been identified, although officials have not yet released how he died.

The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man Monday as 19-year-old Darrius Smith of Boise.

The coroner's office was called out to the park on Canal Street off Vista Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the cause and manner of death for Smith remain listed as "pending," and it is unclear whether foul play is suspected in the death.

Both the Boise Police Department and the Twin Falls Police Department are investigating the case. Boise Police have not said whether they are seeking any suspects connected to Smith's death, or released details on how he died.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Justin Diamond said his department is investigating whether Smith's death has any connection to a shooting in a park on Wednesday.

In that case, he said, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in Twin Falls' Harmon Park just before 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night. That teenager survived, but is still receiving medical treatment, Diamond said. Police are still working to identify suspects in the Harmon Park shooting.

