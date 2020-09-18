Police: Teenage cyclist hit by car in Boise has life-threatening injuries

The teenager was struck by a car making a right turn onto Ustick Road, investigators say.

BOISE, Idaho — A teenager is seriously hurt after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Boise Thursday evening.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ustick Road and Acre Lane.

According to Boise Police, the cyclist was riding east on UStick when they were hit by a driver making a right turn from Acre Lane onto westbound Ustick Road.

The collision happened in the corner of the intersection, investigators say. The teen was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His or her name and age have not been released.

Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.