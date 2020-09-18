Police: Teenage cyclist hit by car in Boise has life-threatening injuries

BOISE, Idaho — A teenager is seriously hurt after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Boise Thursday evening.
The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ustick Road and Acre Lane.
According to Boise Police, the cyclist was riding east on UStick when they were hit by a driver making a right turn from Acre Lane onto westbound Ustick Road.
The collision happened in the corner of the intersection, investigators say. The teen was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His or her name and age have not been released.
Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
No charges have been filed as of Friday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.