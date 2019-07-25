BOISE, Idaho — Robocalls, emails from princes of far-away lands, and calls about our expired car warranties - these are the modern day scams we tolerate, and technology is the biggest contributor.

Frank Abagnale is a security specialist today, but back in the 1960s and '70s, he was a master con-man.

You may remember Spielberg’s 2002 film, "Catch Me if You Can," in which Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed the role of a young Frank Abagnale.

Abagnale stole over $2 million using faulty checks by the time he was 21 years old. Before he was detained, he impersonated an airline pilot, a doctor, and even forged a signature from Harvard to take the Louisiana bar exam (which he passed, and practiced as a lawyer for a year).

"I was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison," Abagnale said. "When I was 26, the government offered to take me out of prison on the condition that I got to work with the federal government."

He's been educating and working with the FBI for 42 years now, and says the art of scamming has drastically changed since his heyday - the biggest contributor being the advancement of technology.

"Technology breeds crime - it always has," the former con artist said. "It's certainly made it 4,000 times easier than when I did it 50 years ago."

Abagnale came to the AARP office in Boise Wednesday afternoon to answer Idaho callers' questions about how to protect themselves from identity theft. He says it doesn't take much for someone to steal your information.

"On social media, all you have to do is tell me where you were born and the date of your birth, and that would be 98 percent of your identity," he said.

Even mobile apps can steal intimate details of your life - like the infamous FaceApp.

"[FaceApp has] now collected data on 80 million Americans," Abagnale said. "They have their facial information which gives them the biometrics of their face, so they have all the data they need now to steal those people's information.

"You give them the right to sell it to anybody use it in any way, it's irrevocable - you cannot take it back, and you receive no money for whatever they do with it," he added. "It's amazing the things we do, the things we say, and the things we give away about ourselves without ever thinking of the consequences to that."

While many of us have already put a lot of personal information out there online, Abagnale said there are a couple easy things we can do immediately to block ourselves from ID theft and losing our hard-earned money.

"First of all, you should shred everything, because what you think is worthless [to you], is of great value to someone else," he said. "You may have got a catalog yesterday and on the back cover of the catalog is your name, address, a bar code, a source code, an ID number - that's all I would need to become you."

Abagnale also recommends always using credit instead of debit.

"Because of the way the laws are written, I have zero liability if someone charges a million dollars on my credit card, [but] when you use a debit card -every time you reach for it - you're exposing the money in your account and they're stealing money from you," he said.

The bottom line is that you can't be too careful with your information in today's world.

"Today you have to be a little smarter of a consumer, and a little wiser of a business person," Abagnale said. "Just be smart, and make sure you verify."

