New tax deadline has arrived, returns due today

BOISE, Idaho — Today is the deadline to file your tax returns.

Tax Day was pushed back by a month due to the pandemic.

Most states, including Idaho, joined the feds by pushing back the deadline to May 17th.

If you still need more time to file, you can request an extension until October 15th.



And if you want to hand-in your Idaho returns, the state Tax Commission will have a drive up service available today. They will be wearing gloves and marks. You can also get tax forms.

Employees will be outside of the Boise office at 11321 W. Chinden Boulevard on the State of Idaho Chinden campus. This way you don't have to get out of your car or use postage.

That will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also visit the customer service counter inside the building to make payments and get answers about tax questions. You are asked to wear a mask and follow proper social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.

Another way to get help is to call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.



Visit the Tax Commission website to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans.



The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

