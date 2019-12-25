DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announced that it will be opening the Wildwood Express chairlift on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Tamarack is expanding its mountain terrain and the lift will open access to more than 200 acres.

The Wildwood Express chairlift was originally installed in 2005. It was dismantled in late 2013 after Bank of America repossessed the lift.

The high-speed, detachable, 4-person chairlift will service the Wildwood trails, which have not been skiable by lift since 2009.

The lift was installed this past summer and will whisk skiers and riders up 1,646 vertical feet of some of Tamarack’s best intermediate and expert terrain. Total ride time is less than 6 minutes.

Saturday is the first day to ride the new chairlift. There will be a brief ceremony and then at 11 a.m. the Wildwood Express will be open for the season. The first 250 riders will receive a souvenir.

Also, on Saturday, the new ski bus to Tamarack hits the road.

Tamarack is partnering with Caldwell Transportation to offer a comfortable, round-trip service for Boise area patrons to get to the mountain. The 56-passenger coach has reclining seats, WiFi, bathroom facilities and plenty of room for ski and snowboard equipment.

The Tamarack Ski Bus departs at 7 a.m. from the Eagle Promenade Shopping Center at the corner of Highway 55 and State Street in Eagle. It arrives at Tamarack at 9:30 a.m.

The bus departs from Tamarack at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Eagle at 7 p.m.

The cost for a round-trip tick is $20. Reservations are required. Unaccompanied minors must be at least 13 years old.

The bus service will run each Saturday from December 28 through February 29, 2020.

