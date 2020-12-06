Tamarack Resort wants to give couples the wedding they were hoping for

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples have postponed their weddings to a later date. Now, Tamarack Resort wants to help couples celebrate their special day.

TAMARACK, Idaho — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to put their significant life events on hold, from graduations to vacations. In addition, many couples have been faced with the difficult decision to postpone their wedding day.

Now, Tamarack Resort in Idaho wants to help these couples celebrate their special day in a safe way.

On Sept. 12, Tamarack will host up to 16 couples as they exchange their vows during a 30-minute ceremony overlooking Lake Cascade. The "Elopement Package" is $200 and includes other discounts and perks.

Up to 10 of the couple’s closest friends and family can also buy lift tickets to attend the ceremony. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The final Elopement Package will be awarded to one lucky couple through a contest. The winning couple will win the entire $200 package for free, along with a free night stay at Tamarack Lodge.

To enter the contest, couples can email an essay to groups@tamarackidaho.com describing their original wedding plans and how their special day was affected by COVID-19.

Submissions are due by July 1 and the winner will be announced on July 7. More information can be found on the Tamarack Resort website.

