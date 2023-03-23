Tamarack Resort extends season through April 8

Tamarack on Thursday announced a bonus extension week. From April 2-April 8, pre-purchased day tickets will cost just $25 for midweek and $45 for adults on Saturday.

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort thanked its guests on Thursday by announcing a bonus extension week. The winter season will now run through Saturday, April 8, when originally scheduled to end on Sunday, April 2.

In addition to extending the ski and snowboard season, Tamarack's bonus week also comes with massive discounts for visitors. From April 2 to April 8, pre-purchased day tickets will cost just $25 for midweek and $45 for adults on the grand-finale Saturday.

Tamarack is also offering its "Idaho Free Day" campaign through April 8. A season passholder at any other Idaho ski area can claim a free, one-day lift ticket to the resort. Tamarack Outfitters is also offering 50% discounts on retail and 30% off lodging.

The resort initially set April 2 as its final day of operations in order to prepare for ziplining, mountain biking, golfing, marina activities and more. On Thursday, Tamarack announced the thank-you gift following a strong season and more than 330 inches of snowfall.

During the bonus extension week, Tamarack's Discovery, Tamarack Express and Summit Express lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tamarack will also groom Discovery, Homestead, Waltz, Upper Serenity, Lower Serenity, Upper Showtime, Canoe Ridge, and upper and lower Bliss, with the Showtime Terrain Park open and groomed.

With more than 330 inches of snowfall this season and strong visits we wanted to say “Thank you” to our guests and staff... Posted by Tamarack Resort on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The annual Idaho State Pond Skim Championship is set for April 1. For more information on the costume, wipeout-heavy event across the freezing-cold pond, click here.

Watch more Local News: