BOISE, Idaho — Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resort announced that they will be open on a full-time basis starting this Friday.

Nearly a foot of new snow has fallen at Brundage in the past week and another storm bringing more snow is expected in the mountains Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

Most of the mountain's primary runs will be groomed from top to bottom.

Brundage plans to open the BlueBird Express, Centennial Triple, Bear Chair Triple and Easy Street Triple chairs.

You can check Brundage's website for the latest ski conditions and which runs have been groomed.

Early season conditions exist. Regular lift ticket pricing is in effect.

And be sure to mark your calendars, Light up the Night is Saturday, Dec. 28. There will be fireworks, food, a torchlight parade and kids glowstick parade.

Snowmaking at Tamarack Resort.

Tamarack Resort near Donnelly is opening on Friday, Dec. 13 with 7-day-a-week operations.

The resort plans on operating the Discovery, Tamarack Express and Summit Express lifts. The upper mountain lifts will offer access to the northern portion of the summit including Tango, Upper Serenity, Panorama, Adrenaline and Wildwood Way.

Waltz will open from mid-mountain to the base plus the Discovery Chair will be open for a learning area and terrain park features. No other lower mountain terrain is projected to be open on Friday.

Tamarack is continuing to make snow as the temperatures allow. That could alter the amount of skiable terrain.

Skiers and riders should be ready for early season conditions on the mountain, which may include thin coverage in some areas along with unmarked obstacles.

Services available include dining, lodging, retail, daycare, rental and ski school.

Tickets on Friday will be offered at a discount until more terrain is added.

Prices will be $39 for Adults (18+), $35 for Military, $29 for Teens (12-17) & Seniors (70+), $19 for Juniors (7-11), and children ages 6 and under are free.

No half day tickets will be available. Prices may increase if more terrain is opened over the weekend. Prices are posted on Tamarack's snow report.



