Tamarack Resort to open full operations on Friday

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is gearing up for seven-day-a-week operation this Friday, Dec. 11 .

The ski resort was open for limited operations the last two weekends for passholders only.

Like many other ski areas around the state, Tamarack has put COVID-19 protocol in place for all skiers, boarders, and other visitors to the mountain.

Face coverings will be required for all indoor areas and when in close proximity outdoors, such as in lift lines. Indoor areas will have limited capacity, and guests are encouraged to use their cars for rest and meal breaks.

Six feet of social distance will be required. In addition, touchless pick-up boxes have been set up for Boundless Pass and Express Cards, and everyone is encouraged to book online reservations for equipment rentals and Tamarack's Sports School.

"In many ways this will be a season unlike any other, and the Tamarack team is committed to ensuring our guests can safely experience the joy of winter recreation along with the delight in discovering a new favorite in The Village," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington.

Tamarack also announced the opening of a new upscale restaurant called The Reserve, as well as an outdoor beer garden and food truck and grab-and-go sandwiches and drinks.