"Idaho Free Day" at Tamarack Resort

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is offering a free, one-day lift ticket to season passholders of any other Idaho ski area.

Tamarack's "Idaho Free Day" is valid from January 26 through the end of the 2021-22 ski season.

"We know many Idaho skiers and riders had to cancel their out-of-state ski trips due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," said Matt Gebo, VP of Marketing at Tamarack.

To redeem the free lift ticket, guests must present valid Idaho ski area season passes at the Tamarack Outfitters ticket desk in the Village.

"This is our way of offering a winter staycation opportunity to our Idaho neighbors, inviting them to experience the mountain and explore the resort. We'll give you a day and hope to make your whole season," Matt Gebo says.

Tamarack has 1,100 acres of lift-accessed terrain with 50 marked runs. There is also a full lineup of food and beverage options in the Village.

For more information, visit the Tamarack Resort website.

