Tamarack offering free passes to Idaho healthcare workers

The passes are good for one year and can be used during Tamarack's summer operations or in the upcoming ski season.

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Mountain Resort is giving back to those on the front lines of Idahos coronavirus pandemic.

The ski resort is offering two single-day mountain passes to anyone employed at a hospital or medical clinic in Idaho. The passes are good for one year and can be used during Tamarack's summer operations or in the upcoming ski season.

"Tamarack recognizes the hard work and endless hours Idaho’s front-line health care providers have logged to serve those who have been impacted by COVID-19," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. "This is our way of giving back and hopefully offering some time away for them to enjoy one of Idaho’s majestic mountain playgrounds."

There are no blackout dates for the passes' use.