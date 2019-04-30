BOISE, Idaho — An update to a story we reported a few weeks ago.

On Friday, April 13, our Shirah Matsuzawa reported about a growing community effort to try and save the Taft Elementary School garden.



The garden was planted there from community donations, but since the school was struggling to get enough help to maintain the garden on a regular basis, the garden was going to be destroyed. But that is not going to happen anymore.

RELATED: Boise parent plants garden-saving effort at Taft Elementary School

According to Bobbie Aitchison, the woman who was behind the "Save the Garden" effort, the garden is not only saved but there was a "stunning response from the community."



She says more than $1,000 was donated to the garden, and more than 350 hours was put in by people in the community to help get the garden in ship shape for summer.



So, to celebrate this turnaround, Aitchison says the public is invited to a special May Day celebration at the Taft Elementary School garden.



It will be held on May 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.