SYKES Boise gives free lunch to West Ada School District teachers

Teachers at Sawtooth Middle School and Chief Joseph Elementary school were offered a free meal after a difficult first week of school.

BOISE, Idaho — West Ada School District welcomed students and teachers back last week. This year, the first day of school was done remotely, and it was difficult for many students, parents and teachers.

Technical issues made it difficult to teach and learn.

Since the first week was so tough, a local company reached out and offered to give the teachers at two schools a pick-me-up surprise.

Sykes Boise visited Principal Leishman and his staff at Sawtooth Middle School as well as Principal Hart and her staff at Chief Joseph Elementary School to thank the teachers and other faculty with free lunch.

The gesture was done as an act of encouragement for staff in West Ada after a difficult week.

“It was such a great experience to thank our teachers for their perseverance and commitment to our children," Eric Hamblin of SYKES said. "Truly, modern day heroes.”

Here's to a better week, starting in-person school on alternating days Monday in West Ada with technical issues, hopefully, resolved.

