ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — One person drowned Friday while swimming in the Anderson Ranch Reservoir.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 6 p.m. near the Evans Creek Campground.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, age or gender, but said he or she was trying to swim from shoreline to shoreline in the Evans Creek Inlet.

An Elmore County Deputy and bystanders searched for the missing person, but found no sign of them. The sheriff's office called in a helicopter from a Air Saint Luke's to search from the air, and sent marine deputies and search and rescue teams out on the water to look for the victim.

The search continued late into the night with no success.

On Saturday morning, officials went back out to the reservoir with a diver from the Owyhee County Sheriff Office Dive Team. After several hours of searching underwater, the diver found the missing person's body.

The swimmer's remains were retrieved from the water. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to the person's family.