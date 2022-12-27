Swearing and sex: Why residents tried to ban books from Meridian's library

One parent wrote that a library book about puberty "opens up to (gay) and lesbian talk" and "gives too much information" to children and teens.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press.

Swearing, sex, fictional characters being mad at their parents: These are some of the reasons Treasure Valley residents have given when they requested certain books be removed from the teens section of the Meridian Library. Many questioned whether these were appropriate, suggesting instead that the content matter be restricted to people who are over 21.

But according to a University of Idaho psychologist, many of the reasons given, including questioning authority and exploring gender identity, are typical teen behaviors.

“The major personality task of the teen years is identity formation. And that’s not just sexual identity or gender identity. It’s all the identities,” Professor of Psychology and Communication Jamie Derrick said. “There’s all these ways that teenagers are asking really important questions that is essentially who am I?”

That doesn’t mean it’s always easy, especially for the relationship between parents and teenagers.

“The teen is moving towards independence slowly,” Derrick said. “Teens need to push their boundaries and figure out where they can make decisions and be in control of their own lives. And parents have to allow teens to do that in the places where they think it’s appropriate.”

The whole process of identity formation is just hard, she said.

Ask anyone if they want to relive middle school and the answer would be a resounding no. But in a more polarized society, the battle over which content kids and teenagers get to read during this confusing time has spread into local schools and libraries. These debates can potentially have an adverse impact on teenagers who are going through what Derrick called a healthy and important process.

“To do it in the best way that supports mental health and positive outcomes involves active exploration, learning about things, by meeting people and reading books and traveling,” Derrick said. “That sort of discovery process is what aids healthy identity formation.”

Children begin to learn about gender identity as early as ages 3 or 4, Derrick said. Kids learn who they are and what they should and shouldn’t be doing, mainly by modeling their parents. The process becomes very “intensified” for teenagers because of the identity formation.

The internal changes that come with puberty start in late elementary school, Derrick said. Children will start to feel mild and intermittent sexual attraction – basically having crushes. They notice who they are attracted to. By the time they are teenagers, they generally know who they are attracted to and by adulthood, most people are pretty clear on their sexuality.

Having access to information can help give teenagers a vocabulary to explain and communicate how they are feeling. It can also give young people an idea of what questions to ask a trusted adult.

“If they don’t have a lot of access to information, they won’t know how to frame it initially,” Derrick said.

For younger teenagers, information can be a starting point.

“People who support book banning are worried that access to certain information is going to be influential in ways that they want to prevent,” Derrick said. “It doesn’t really lead them down a particular path. It just lets them know what the options and what the paths are. They’re still going to pick their own path.”

Often teens find the information they need elsewhere, Derrick said, if it’s not otherwise accessible.

“Pornography is highly accessed by teenagers and young adults,” Derrick said. “That’s a source of sexual information which is distorted.”

Removing or banning books also creates an implicit message, Derrick said, that there’s something wrong with what’s in the book.

For teens that identify with a group in books that people challenge, Derrick said it’s easy for them to conclude there’s something wrong with themselves.

The Meridian Library has a reconsideration policy. Residents can fill out a form about a certain book and that triggers a reconsideration of the materials identified, according to a previous library board meeting.

From May to November, residents have sent in 10 requests to remove books from the library. The books are “What Girls Are Made Of,” “My Body is Growing,” “Gender Queer, Wait What? A Comic Book Guide to Relationships,” “Bodies and Growing Up,” “Flamer, Sex is a Funny Word,” “All American Boys” and “The Haters.”

Of these eight books, five appear to be in teen sections, one in an adult section and two in a children’s section.

In the years leading up to this, Library Director Nick Grove said there were around four requests in a six-year span.

“This year has been a little bit different,” Grove said, sitting in front of a poster showing a staircase of books leading to an open door.

Once the request comes in, Grove will pass the requests along to the collection development team. That team begins an internal review, which includes reading the book in its entirety. The team judges the book as a whole work of art and not by a single passage or section.

Grove believes the national movement to censor books is behind the recent increase in requests for reconsideration.

Almost every book the Meridian Library has seen challenged is either LGBTQ+ or about a person of color, he said, either as the main character or author.

“It’s a challenge,” Grove said. “Our job as a public agency is to provide content that reflects our community. And that means everyone in our community.”

Ironically, Grove said challenging books often draws more attention to the books. He said when items aren’t checked out, eventually it will be weeded from the collection.

If someone checks out a book and never returns it, and then the book has 30 holds because of all the attention, the library has to replace it– sometimes with multiple copies to meet the demand.

“It has the adverse effect because we do see that people want these items,” Grove said.

Below are the books residents requested to be removed or restricted.

"What Girls Are Made Of"

Brenda Gilchrist submitted a request for reconsideration in early October for “What Girls Are Made Of.” She said she objected to all the “sexually explicit material” throughout the book. For example, early on in the book, Gilchrist objects to the mother telling the main character, Nina, that a man’s love for a woman is conditional on beauty and sex.

Gilchrist also objects to details of a breast exam at Planned Parenthood as well as Nina’s experiences having sex and navigating physical relations while she’s on her period.

“This is clearly not supportive of developing teens and shouldn’t have been purchased … poor writing and inappropriate for teens,” Gilchrist wrote. “I think this material/book should be pulled out of the Teen Section and placed in an adults only section for people that have ID showing they are 21 years or older.”

"All American Boys"

Gilchrist also submitted a request for reconsideration in September for “All American Boys.”

She said she objected to the whole book because of references to drugs, graffiti, partying and anti-police behavior.

“This book should be removed from the Teen Section and placed in adults only section (over 21),” Gilchrist wrote.

She said she believed the theme of the book was anti-police and making teens think all police are racist.

“This material has extreme content that should not be available and/or exposed to Teens or made available in a public library,” Gilchrist said. “The nature of this material, if accessed by under aged Teen and/or Children, will expose them to information their parents or guardians may not approve of, leading to liability and risk for lawsuits against the library.”

"Wait What? A comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up"

Riqui Peterson filed a request on July 8.

Peterson questioned whether the book was truly appropriate for teens because the graphics target a younger audience. Peterson wrote the objectionable material was discussing masturbation and no clear answer for what a man or woman is.

However, Peterson wrote that there were clear definitions of puberty and genitals as well as consent.

“These were helpful,” Peterson wrote. “The book was acquired by an adult and talked about with a young person. I believe that it would be better for the main collection.”

"The Haters"

Janis Helfman requested reconsideration of “The Haters” on Halloween. She wrote that the whole book includes profanity, sexual exploits between teenagers, anger against parents and sexual deviancy.

Helfman wrote that there were no life lessons to be found and that the book should be placed in an adults only section. She wrote it was appropriate for those 21 years and older.

“Terrible to know we pay to corrupt our kids minds with our tax dollars,” Helfman wrote.

"Flamer"

Chandler Hadraba sent in a request to reconsider the book “Flamer” by Mike Curato on July 4 this year.

In the complaint, he wrote that the book included child pornography. He also was concerned with some of the depictions in the book of certain characters.

“As a former resident of San Francisco, I have known just about every stripe in the rainbow, so I can say with some authority that the stereotypes in this book were so cliché, I doubt the authenticity of the authors experience,” Hadraba wrote.

For example, he wrote that not all gay men “talk about feelings and suck at sports.”

“Success in life is going to require the main character working with people of all sexual orientations, so having a few positive heteronormative characters would greatly help the main character be functional,” Hadraba said.

Hadraba also said that linking attempting suicide to struggles around sexual orientation is “a mistake.”

“The difficulty in acceptance of oneself is a universal theme, but of course this work has to make it a gay thing and thus limit the audience,” Hadraba wrote.

LGBTQ+ youth are over four times as likely to attempt suicide, according to the Trevor Project.

Ultimately, he said the material should be restricted to those 18 or older.

“This book is incredibly self-indulgent and a complete waste of my time,” Hadraba wrote. “Please spare others from the same punishment by removing from the collection.”

Another complaint, from Peterson, also named “Flamer.”

"Sex is a funny word"

Jon Eisfelder wrote that he found the book in the children’s section with “2 little boys running around me.”

He wrote that the book is graphic and includes illustrations of body parts, including erect penises as well as discussing masturbation.

“This book does not have any value other than to try and confuse children and push gender dysphoria,” Eisfelder wrote. “At a minimum, it should be relocated to the adult graphic section … this book is trash and should not be allowed in our library.”

Peterson also filed a complaint against this book.

”Gender Queer”

Eisfelder submitted another request, this time for the book “Gender Queer,” also on Aug. 4. He objected again to the graphic nature of the book, sexually explicit material and “absolute filth this book displays.”

He said he believed the theme of the book was that if someone is unsure or confused, they may be the opposite sex.

“This doesn’t give anyone any positive image,” Eisfelder wrote. “Since kids have access to this material, I think it would harm the view they have of themselves.”

However, Eisfelder wrote he found the book in the adult graphic novel section.

“Remove this book and other sexualized reading material from the library or do not allow minors to check out or order this material without parental consent,” he wrote. “It is a horrible misuse of finances entrusted to you.”

"My Body is Growing"

M. Gina Nuzum wrote that the book took advantage of children’s innocence.

“The content is not appropriate — parents should be aware of how deep this goes into and that it opens up to (gay) and lesbian talk,” Nuzum wrote.

Nuzum said the material gives children too much information and points them to “lesbianism and guey.” Nuzum also said parents should know the book goes over birth control.

Related Articles Nampa school librarian and teacher weigh in on districts discussion over banning books

Watch more Local News: