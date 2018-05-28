BOISE - The driver of an SUV lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a tree along a busy Boise road Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on State Street, west of North Collister Drive. The vehicle rolled over - causing major damage to a tree - and coming to a rest in front of a Domino's Pizza restaurant.

A KTVB photographer on scene said there did not appear to be any damage to the building.

A police dispatcher said no one was taken to the hospital.

At this point, there is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Police are investigating after a driver crashed their SUV Sunday afternoon in front of a Domino's restaurant on State Street. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

