Community tips help lead police to arrest robbery suspect

Tips from the public helped lead to the arrest of Acea Hood, Boise police said.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials arrested 51-year-old Acea Hood from Boise as a suspect where a masked suspect armed with a deadly weapon robbed five convenience stores that spanned four months, police said.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested Hood without incident on the morning of September 16, 2023, they said in a news release.

Last week, BPD asked the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The additional information they received helped lead officials, and after an investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Hood, police said.

“The Boise Police Department would like to thank the community for the numerous tips that were called in regarding this investigation,” said Captain Matt Jones at BPD. “It’s collaboration like this, when police continually work together with our community, that makes Boise safer for everyone.

Hood is facing five counts of robbery and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

