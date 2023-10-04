Annual survey opens to receive feedback on popular Boise Foothills trails

The survey has 15 questions, and organizers will gather feedback to better the foothill trails.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Foothills is home to an interconnected web of trails spanning over 220 miles for public use. The City of Boise and Ridge to Rivers is seeking feedback on trails and hikers' experiences through their annual online survey.

The Ridge to Rivers 15-question survey opened on Oct. 4 and can be completed on their website. The survey hopes to gather information on overall trail use, and maintenance practices and to seek input on new Ridge to Rivers resources.

"Trail user input is extremely valuable and helps us guide management strategies and recreation opportunities in the Boise Foothills," said David Gordon, Ridge to Rivers Program Manager. "The trails are for everyone and through feedback opportunities like this survey, people get to further engage in mindful and responsible use of the 220+ miles of trails we maintain."

The survey will run until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Organizers said they will review the information and create a summary for the public.

"People who use the Ridge to Rivers trail system are often the greatest stewards of our commitment to open space and accessible recreation," said Doug Holloway, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation. "We encourage folks to participate in this survey to advance conversations about management, access to open space, and overall enjoyment of the trails."

During the fall, many trails become muddy, and the Ridge to Rivers wants to remind the public to stay off wet and muddy trails to prevent long-term damage and erosion. They suggest using paved pathways at parks or using the Boise Greenbelt when it rains. Ridge to Rivers has an interactive map with updated trail conditions on their website.

