Survey finds 86% of people want the Western Idaho Fair to stay at EXPO Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A survey conducted by Ada County found that an overwhelming majority of respondents want to keep the Western Idaho Fair at its current location in Garden City.

The county released the results of a survey that is still in progress on Wednesday. The survey closes on Sept. 1.

Ada County owns the EXPO Idaho property, which hosts the annual Western Idaho Fair, and found in its survey that 86% of Ada County residents who took part in the survey want the fair to stay at EXPO Idaho.

In the survey, residents also asked for more natural spaces and an expanded Greenbelt on the 247-acre property, with 51% and 52% of respondents asking for each, respectfully.

Thirty-six percent of respondents also asked for a sports complex/stadium at the property. Lastly, 32% asked for an agricultural park at the county-owned property. The survey also asked if people wanted retail, office space, a town center or "parking lots/structure" to be an addition or amenity to the property.

Ada County residents can take the survey here.

The Ada County Board of Commissioners approved the survey in order to get public feedback and inform the board's decisions with what to do with EXPO Idaho.

A county spokesperson added that the survey is also meant to complement the work of the EXPO Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee, which was formed in 2019. In their first meeting, the idea of moving the Western Idaho Fair to another location was floated.

The survey closes on Sept. 1 and the final results will be released on Sept. 3.