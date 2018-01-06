EMMETT -- The Emmett Police Department is investigating an alleged assault by a school bus driver on an elementary school student.

Newly released surveillance video from the bus shows the incident in question.

The alleged assault happened back on April 12 on a bus parked at an Emmett elementary school.

In the video, a 9-year-old student is shown being dragged by the driver from the back of the bus.

The video shows the driver walking to the back of the bus to try and get the young boy to move to the front of the bus.

At first, the driver tries to verbally convince him, giving him to a count of three to move.

After he fails to cooperate, the driver grabs the 9-year-old from his seat, struggles with him in the aisle and tosses him to the floor.

All this while a bus full of students watches on.

In the video, the driver is heard saying, "I don't care if I hurt you,” as she pushes the boy down the aisle.

The Emmett Police Department says for now they are continuing to work with the Gem County prosecutor’s office in their investigation into this incident.

For now, no charges have been filed.

