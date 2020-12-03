Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak in Sun Valley

Ginsburg will visit Idaho Sept. 2 as part of the “Conversations with Exceptional Women" event.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is headed to Idaho in September to speak as part of an event promoting equality for women.

The Supreme Court Justice will headline the "Conversations with Excellent Women" event in Sun Valley, scheduled for Sept 1 and 2. The event is hosted by the Alturas Institute, a Gem State nonprofit "dedicated to advancing American Democracy by promoting the Constitution, civic education, gender equality and equal protection of the law," according to its website.

Ginsburg, who will turn 87 on Sunday, will address attendees as part of a special section of the event at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Tickets for her address are $100, while lawn seats - where Ginsburg's words will be streamed onto big-screen televisions - are $25.

The larger "Conversations with Excellent Women" event is already sold out, according to the nonprofit. Those who have already purchased their tickets will get preferred seating at the Ginsburg portion of the event.