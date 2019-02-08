CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One of the longest-running professional wakeboarding competitions in the country is making its final stop at Broadside Harbor, a lake in Canyon County.

Sixteen wakeboarders and surfers from around the world will compete on Saturday in the finale of the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour. Athletes say they're excited to compete in Saturday's finale.

"I'm currently leading the tour right now," Nic Ripa, a professional wakeboarder, said, "I got a pretty decent lead, very excited to try and finish it up and land on top. The conditions look absolutely unreal and you know the competitors are going to be fierce so definitely have to throw down."

The professional athletes will compete for the top spot during the final competition. The tour's event includes wakeboarding and a wake surfing division with athletes riding a boat's wake without the use of a tow rope.

Athletes hope tomorrow's event will show people how much fun wakeboarding and wake surfing is.

Tyler Higham, another professional wakeboarder at the competition, said, "I just want to show people what wakeboarding is all about, grow the sport and really show them what can be done and just how much fun it is being out on the water."

The event starts at 10 a.m.on Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, adults are $10 and kids are $5.

