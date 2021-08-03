Support Dress for Success Monday at Dutch Bros in Meridian

Three Dutch Bros in Meridian are donating $1 for every drink the sale on Monday to help women get professional clothes for job interviews.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Monday is International Women's Day.

It's a time to celebrate the amazing strength of women everywhere.

Internationalwomensday.com is sharing ways that you can get involved to lift women up.

Their mission is to shine a spotlight on activity encouraging women to pursue goals without bias or barriers.

Their theme for this year's campaign is "Choose to Challenge."

They say to call out gender inequality because from challenge comes change.

We can also choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements in hopes of creating a more inclusive world.

You can also support women right here in the Treasure Valley.

Dutch Bros is celebrating International Women's Day by donating $1 from every drink sale to Dress for Success. They're an organization that helps women get professional clothes for job interviews.

The three Dutch Bros locations in Meridian are participating:

1351 Fairview Avenue

2170 Overland Road

37 E. Calderwood Drive