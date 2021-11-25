Sun Valley, Tamarack open for the season

Ski operations will be expanded as weather allows.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Ski season is officially here, with Sun Valley, Bogus Basin and Tamarack all opening for the season over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Tamarack is making a partial opening, with only the Discovery Chairlift running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The ski resort is free to the public all weekend, but visitors are required to pick up a lift ticket at Tamarack Outfitters in the Village.

Food service will be open, and limited ski and snowboard lessons are available. Highway 55 remains closed, however, making it tougher for some to make their way to the resort. For routes and other information, click here.

Ski operations at Tamarack will be expanded as weather allows.

Sun Valley Resort opened top-to-bottom on Thanksgiving Day, as did Bogus Basin. At Sun Valley, four lifts and six runs are currently open.

Opening Day kicked off with hot chocolate, a DJ and other activities. Resort officials noted that skiers lined up well ahead of the 9 a.m. chairlift start time, with a few even camping out overnight.

For more information about Sun Valley Resort click here.

