Sun Valley Resort to host National Alpine Ski Championships

"As the first destination ski resort in North America, we are proud to be a location where history and memories are made," the Director of Marketing & PR said.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since 2018, the U.S. Alpine National and Freestyle Championships will be held at the Sun Valley Resort in 2023 through the 2025 seasons.

"As the first destination ski resort in North America, we are proud to be a location where history and memories are made. We last hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2018, and we are looking forward to welcoming back athletes to our beautiful community, where people have come to enjoy the incredible terrain and experience since 1936," said Sun Valley Resort Director of Marketing and PR Bridget Higgins.

From April 2-5, both men and women will compete in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events.

The Sun Valley Resort secured a two-year deal to host the U.S. Alpine National Championships and U.S. Freestyle National Championships through the 2025 season.

The Sun Valley course is known for its technical and challenging terrain, which has a long story of alpine racing. This year, local athletes like Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov.

"Sun Valley's history is steeped in unifying competition and team camaraderie, and we're looking forward to seeing friendly and healthy competition foster incredible performances," Higgins said. "We are so proud that three members of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation are on the team."

Watch more Local News: