Sun Valley Resort set to open 87th season on Thanksgiving Day

One of the top ski resorts in the west announced it will kick off its 2022-2023 season on Thanksgiving Day. Sun Valley Resort lift tickets are on sale now.

BOISE, Idaho — One of the top ski resorts in the west announced it will kick off its 87th season on Thanksgiving Day. The Sun Valley Resort on Wednesday set its 2022-2023 opening day for Thursday, Nov. 24.

The resort, ranked the best in the west by SKI Magazine for three-straight years, also will host a slew of events leading up to Thanksgiving, including ski film showings and the annual 'Pray for Snow' party.

Snow lovers will kick off the season with a screening of 'Brap Ski 2' on Nov. 3 at the Sun Valley Opera House. The film features local skiers and will be followed by a showing of 'Anywhere From Here.'

River Run Lodge Plaza is hosting this year's 'Pray for Snow' party on Nov. 12, with attendees encouraged to wear vintage costumes. The dance party includes a donation raffle benefiting the Hunger Coalition.

Those who bring dried and canned goods, and used coats to donate will receive raffle tickets with a chance to win Sun Valley prizes.

The pre-season festivities continue at the Sun Valley Opera House from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, with four showings of the new Warren Miller film, 'Daymaker.' Karl Fostvedt is one of multiple Sun Valley Resort athletes featured in the film.

As for the skiing and snowboarding, lift tickets are on sale now for online purchase.

Lift tickets for Bald Mountain include one-day, two-day, three-day and four-day options. Sun Valley Resort is also offering one-day or two-day tickets for Dollar Mountain. The passes do not have to be used on consecutive days.

In March, the resort announced it was leaving Vail-owned Epic Pass for new pass partnerships with Ikon Pass and The Mountain Collective beginning with the 2022-2023 season. For more information on the pass partnerships and to purchase tickets, click here.

Wednesday's announcement also marked the start of the registration period for Sun Valley's SnowSports Lessons. Private lesson options include Classic, Baldy Private Adventure, Dollar Private Adventure and Alpine Au Pair.

The SnowSports program offers lessons for all individuals and ages. For more information on Sun Valley's sessions and to register for a lesson, click here.

