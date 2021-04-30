Sun Valley Resort looking to fill 70 open positions ahead of summer season

“It’s a great place to work and we would love to see some folks from Idaho come up and make some money and get to know Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey," he said. "It’s a great place to live.”



Snyder said the resort is actually hiring fewer people compared to a typical summer, due in part to small group sizes. Given the number of bookings, reservations and increase in the number of people getting vaccinated, Snyder expects a busy summer similar to 2019.



“Everything is opening, everybody is rehiring, and people are figuring out what they are going to do, so that's part of the challenge,” he said. “We are looking for folks who want to engage with guests from all around the world. We are very busy in the summertime because it’s such a great place to be.”



There are 70 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available in all departments. Those who are interested in applying shouldn’t be concerned about finding affordable housing, according to Snyder. Resort housing is offered to employees for a small charge of twelve dollars per night among other incentives.



“Every day we will have a new plan to get through it and hopefully, we can fill those positions," he said. "You know, I feel for every business in the state. Everyone is feeling the same way, we need folks to get back to work. They are slowly trickling in but you know we will see.”