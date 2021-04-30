Sun Valley Resort looking to fill 70 open positions ahead of summer season

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley Resort is looking for 70 employees to join their team for the upcoming season.
During the summer, the resort is staffed by 1,200 employees, according to the executive director of the Food and Beverage Department Jim Snyder. His department employs 600 individuals alone.
Many weddings and other big events were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the demand for employees in the banquet department is greater than ever.
“There’s just so many young folks that come typically and they are just not coming this time,” Snyder said. “It’s an interesting time in that so many foreign countries can’t send their internationals. We are getting some but maybe half as many as we want.”
Housekeeping, food and beverage, lodging, and room attendants are all areas that are typically very populated with internationals during the summer, according to Snyder. Now more than ever, the resort is seeking local support.
“It’s a great place to work and we would love to see some folks from Idaho come up and make some money and get to know Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey," he said. "It’s a great place to live.”
Snyder said the resort is actually hiring fewer people compared to a typical summer, due in part to small group sizes. Given the number of bookings, reservations and increase in the number of people getting vaccinated, Snyder expects a busy summer similar to 2019.
“Everything is opening, everybody is rehiring, and people are figuring out what they are going to do, so that's part of the challenge,” he said. “We are looking for folks who want to engage with guests from all around the world. We are very busy in the summertime because it’s such a great place to be.”
There are 70 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available in all departments. Those who are interested in applying shouldn’t be concerned about finding affordable housing, according to Snyder. Resort housing is offered to employees for a small charge of twelve dollars per night among other incentives.
“Every day we will have a new plan to get through it and hopefully, we can fill those positions," he said. "You know, I feel for every business in the state. Everyone is feeling the same way, we need folks to get back to work. They are slowly trickling in but you know we will see.”
A list of all job openings, applications and benefits can be found here.
Watch more 'Local News'
See them all in our YouTube playlist: