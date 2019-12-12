SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Some more good news for skiers and snowboarders. Sun Valley Resort announced its opening Dollar Mountain for the season on Friday, Dec. 13.

The mountain will open a 9 a.m. with four lifts, five runs and three terrain parks.

On Saturday, Sunny the Bear will greet skiers at Quarter Dollar, and Dollar for the first chairs at 9 a.m. And from 11 a.m. - noon, youngsters can write letters to Santa while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies in the Sun Valley Snowsports kids' center at Carol's Dollar Mountain Lodge.

Bald Mountain continues to open more terrain and runs, the Seattle Ridge area is on tap to open on Saturday, along with the Seattle Ridge Day Lodge.



There will be free, live music during après ski at River Run Day Lodge from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mia Edsall Band on Friday and New Transit performing on Saturday.

The Seattle Ridge Day Lodge

Sun Valley Resort

The Roundhouse will begin serving dinners on Friday and Saturday. Guests can make reservations for dinner by calling 208.622.2800 or emailing roundhousereservations@sunvalley.com.

The Sun Valley Nordic Center opened Thursday for the winter with 12k of groomed Nordic trails. More trails will be added as weather and conditions permit.



Winter Wonderland



The Winter Wonderland holiday celebration continues with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 5:30 pm. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served, and there will be a visit from Santa.

