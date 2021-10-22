'Beyond excited:' Sun Valley named America's Top Resort for second year

"We are beyond excited to be recognized as the #1 ski resort in North America for the second year in a row. This is a true testament to the leadership of Tim Silva and the legacy he's left for us at Sun Valley Resort, and I am honored to carry the torch into the near season ahead. Huge thanks goes out to our amazing Sun Valley team and our local community for creating the extraordinary atmosphere our guests love," said Sun Valley Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag. "This recognition by our guests and SKI Magazine readers is an acknowledgment of the incredible community we have here in Sun Valley. It's the partnership between Sun Valley Resort and the surrounding community that makes every guest feel welcome and special. We are filled with pride today and can't wait for another great season here in Sun Valley."