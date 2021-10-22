'Beyond excited:' Sun Valley named America's Top Resort for second year

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley Resort has been named the top ski resort in North America for the second year in a row by SKI Magazine.
The designation came in the magazine's 2021/22 Annual Ski Resort Awards and Reader's Poll. Sun Valley has added 380 acres of terrain, a new high-speed quad chairlift, and updated dining, snowmaking, and activities ahead of this year's ski season.
"We are beyond excited to be recognized as the #1 ski resort in North America for the second year in a row. This is a true testament to the leadership of Tim Silva and the legacy he's left for us at Sun Valley Resort, and I am honored to carry the torch into the near season ahead. Huge thanks goes out to our amazing Sun Valley team and our local community for creating the extraordinary atmosphere our guests love," said Sun Valley Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag. "This recognition by our guests and SKI Magazine readers is an acknowledgment of the incredible community we have here in Sun Valley. It's the partnership between Sun Valley Resort and the surrounding community that makes every guest feel welcome and special. We are filled with pride today and can't wait for another great season here in Sun Valley."
On Friday, the resort announced that opening day for Sun Valley will be on Thanksgiving Day this year, weather permitting. Live music will be played at River Run base to celebrate the first day, along with giveaways of hot cocoa, mugs, neckwear, and other items.
COVID-19 protocol will remain in place for the upcoming ski season, with masks required in indoor areas regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outdoors, including while in lift lines or when riding the chairlifts.
For more information, visit Sun Valley's website here.