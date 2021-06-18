Summer feeding programs available to children in the Treasure Valley

We've provided a list of some of the agencies and locations where families can go to get free lunch or breakfast while school is out for the summer.

BOISE, Idaho — Now that school is out for the summer, many families are turning to local feeding programs for free meals. We have received several inquiries about where people can go to receive breakfast and/or lunch for their kids. We have compiled a list of some the agencies providing free meals and where you can go to get them.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County are doing summer meals this year and have 3 open meal sites. They are as follows:

Riverfront Park

Next to Moseley Center Club

610 E. 42nd Street

Garden City, ID 83714

Time: 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Meridian Boys & Girls Club

911 N. Meridian Road

Meridian, ID 83642

Time: 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kuna Boys & Girls Club

Old 4th Street Gym

571 W. 4th Street

Kuna, ID 83634

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Editor's note: This is the only location in Kuna we found serving free meals to kids this summer.

The Oasis Summer Feeding Program serves free healthy lunches for children ages 1-18.

Grab & Go Lunch Bags (also include breakfast) are served at a park, school and other places near your home.

The Oasis Summer Feeding Program has 26 sites in 4 cities: Caldwell, Nampa, Parma and Middleton. Click on this link to see all the locations and times.

The program runs May-August for 2021.

The Boise School District announced that it will be providing free summer meals to children ages one through 18 at a number of parks, schools and libraries.

Lunch and breakfast or snacks (depending on location) will be served Monday through Friday beginning June 1 through July 23, 2021.

The Boise School District is able to provide free summer meals for children through participation in the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

Click on this link for a full list of locations and times where meals are being served. (Also, watch the video with the story for more info.)

As we mentioned, there are many places in Idaho to go to get free meals this summer. The best resource we found was through the Idaho State Department of Education. They have a map to find meals for kids. It is provided by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service. All you have to do is enter a location and it will provide you with the nearest place to go for summer meals.

