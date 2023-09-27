Suicide Prevention Month: Executive order signed supporting suicide prevention in Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little signs executive order to support suicide prevention in Idaho and proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Month in the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order and proclamation Wednesday in an effort to prevent and bring awareness to suicide deaths in Idaho.

Little joined the Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective (ISPAC) at the Idaho State Museum Wednesday morning to sign the order and proclaim September as Suicide Prevention Month in Idaho.

On Sept. 10, 2022, Gov. Little deemed the date Suicide Prevention Day in Idaho.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, the executive order will ratify ISPAC as an entity that will answer to the Governor's Office - further formalizing the organization's status.

"Idaho's suicide rate ranks higher than national rates and is 12th highest among states in 2021," said Teresa Abbott, a health program manager with the Suicide Prevention Program at the Department of Health and Welfare. "This action by the governor is a concrete step toward our goal of reducing suicides in Idaho by 20% by 2025."

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective originated in 2018. The organization formed to promote suicide prevention, intervention, postvention services, and to collaborate with the Department of Health and Welfare's Suicide Prevention Program.

ISPAC utilizes volunteers and resources from government, emergency services, education, corrections, tribes, medical providers, advocacy organizations and more.

"Community groups and volunteers across Idaho are rallying this September through remembrance walks, trainings, and messages that encourage people who are struggling to reach out for help," Abbott said. "Suicide is preventable, and treatment is effective. There is hope."

