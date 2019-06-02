BOISE, Idaho — A pair of tiny gliding opossums native to Australia and New Guinea are looking for a new home after they were surrendered to the Idaho Humane Society.

Sugar gliders, which can float through the air much like flying squirrels, are popular in the U.S. as exotic pets. In the wild, the creatures live their entire lives in trees, and get their name from the sweet nectar and tree sap they seek out as food.

The gliders turned in to Idaho Humane are both male, and are a bonded pair, according to the shelter.

Because of their highly specialized diet, the sugar gliders have been turned over to the Guinea Pig & Friends Sanctuary for care until they can be adopted.