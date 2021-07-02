Suez Water asks customers to conserve amid heatwave

In addition to the abnormally warm weather, much of the state is grappling with drought caused by below-average rainfall and early-melting snowpack.

BOISE, Idaho — Suez Water is asking its customers around the Treasure Valley to take steps to conserve water as the area as triple-digit highs continue to broil southwest Idaho.

"Each day, we're faced with hundreds of choices. Every decision we make shapes the world around us," the water company wrote.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. In addition to the abnormally warm weather, much of the state is grappling with drought caused by below-average rainfall and early-melting snowpack.

Average Idahoans can do their part to conserve water and energy.

Suez Water suggested tips including watering in the morning or later in the evening, and adjusting sprinklers to make sure they are not spraying the sidewalk. Shortening showers and limiting the amount of time you run the tap while doing dishes or cleaning up can also help.

Mandatory water restrictions or reductions have not been put into place in the Treasure Valley.

In the Magic Valley, the Twin Falls Canal Company has announced that they will cut back all water shares from 3/4 to 5/8 on July 6, resulting in an almost 20 percent reduction in the water supply to the City of Twin Falls' pressurized system. The company has asked customers to adjust their yard and garden watering schedules to lower-demand times, stick to their scheduled watering days, and not leave sprinklers running longer than necessary.

June 2021 Climate Statistics for southwest Idaho.



Boise tied for warmest June on record with 2015, while McCall was 4th warmest, Jerome was 11th warmest.



Boise also broke a record for most 90 degree days in June with 20, previous record was 16 days (1876,2015). #idwx pic.twitter.com/1mNMYKwkfu — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 2, 2021

Below is a full list of tips for how to conserve water from Suez Water.

Water lawns before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine until there's a full load.

Take showers instead of baths, and shortening those showers, if even just a few minutes.

Fix leaky toilets and faucets.

Go to a car wash instead of doing it yourself at home.

Adjust sprinklers so they hit grass not the sidewalk.

Turn off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving.

Choose a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways, patios and pathways is an easy way to save valuable water resources during this scorcher of a summer.

Use Idaho native and drought-tolerant plants.

Fill your sink to do dishes, rather than running the tap.

Periodically review your water bill at www.mysuezwater.com for spikes, which could indicate an unknown leak.

Use washing machines on cold or eco-friendly modes.

Clean and replace faucet aerators.

Defrost food in the refrigerator instead of under running water.

Watch more weather: