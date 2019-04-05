BOISE, Idaho — What if you turned on the tap in your house and the water came out brown?

For thousands of residents in the Boise Bench area, that's been a reality for several years now.

Over the next couple of weeks, SUEZ Water is conducting specialized flushing in the Bench neighborhoods to try and clear out the discolored water.

"It’s horrible – the glass will be brown," Debbie Holmes, who lives on the Bench, describes. "Your first clue is you look in the toilet and it looks like someone peed in it, then sometimes it gets darker. And you know you’re not going to drink that stuff and you don’t want to shower, or bathe, or wash your clothes or wash your dishes because it’s just gross.”

Holmes said two years ago, her husband got really sick and even spent some time in the hospital. He was diagnosed with campylobacter - an illness typically caused by either poorly cooked meat or contaminated water.

Two others on the Holmes' street also got sick - and Debbie believes it was the brown water because to her, it's the only thing that makes sense.

“If you have three instances on one street and there’s no contact between the people socially - they don’t eat together, they don’t hang out together - you have to assume there’s another cause,” she said.

And according to Holmes, the only common factor between the three people who got sick was the same brown neighborhood water.

Though it was never officially proven as the cause, Holmes said it's still a cause for concern - and the fact that the water is brown at all is disconcerting and frustrating.

“This is a great neighborhood, great place to live," she said. "It’d be even greater if our infrastructure worked.”

Holmes said she's glad to see SUEZ Water really trying to fix the problem - and she'd like to see them come up with a permanent solution.

Right now, SUEZ is doing specialized flushing it tried in the spring of 2018.

“It’s called unidirectional flushing and it focuses the water very carefully and scientifically one direction down a main and flushes out all of the mineral deposits and really scours the main,” Jane Kreller, a communications manager with SUEZ, said.

Crews open up the water hydrants and let them run for 15 to 20 minutes - until the water comes out clear.

“The really neat thing about the unidirectional flushing is it looks like a ton of water but it actually uses about half the water of traditional flushing,” she said.

According to Kreller, this type of flushing was specifically implemented for the Bench neighborhoods because of that water discoloration.

“Last year we did this in the spring – we had great results," she said. "The calls dropped off dramatically, we know it works.”

So this year, SUEZ will be conducting the flushing process twice a year - once in the spring, then again in the fall.

“It’s not a long-term solution," Kreller added. "We know this. But we’re hoping it makes things manageable until we can implement the long-term solutions.”

A long-term solution, Kreller said, would be to replace the older pipes in the Bench from metal to plastic, but that takes time and money to do. Kreller said they also can't tear up all the Bench neighborhoods at one time.

SUEZ is looking at its budget for the next few years to see when crews can start replacing some of the older pipes.

In the meantime, Kreller said if you have brown water, call SUEZ customer service at 208-362-7304 and let them know.

They will give out instructions on how to flush your system to clear out the water. Customers will also be given a $1.50 credit on their water bill.

Kreller said while crews are doing the specialized flushing, expect some brown water for a few days until the system completely cleans itself out.

If the brown water is still around after that, call SUEZ.