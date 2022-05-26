Sue the T-Rex returns to the Discovery Center of Idaho

A cast of Sue, the best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, will be on display at the Discovery Center of Idaho from May 27 to September 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Sue, the best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, is coming to the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise on Friday.

The Discovery Center of Idaho has partnered with the Micron Foundation to host a special exhibition featuring the latest scientific discoveries about this incredible T-rex fossil.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the sights, sounds, and smells of Sue’s world.

"We last hosted a T-Rex named Sue over five years ago and it was one of the most popular exhibitions ever brought to the Discovery Center. We were able to secure this brand-new version for a short time as it tours the U.S." said Eric Miller, Executive Director of the Discovery Center of Idaho. "This all-new exhibition is twice as amazing as last time and features an updated skeleton along with a full-sized SUE, muscles, skin and all, with incredible life-like detail. You won't want to miss it!"

Since Sue’s fossils are on permanent display at the Field Museum in Chicago, the traveling exhibit gives the public an opportunity to see and experience the biggest T Rex specimen ever, all across the world.

The exhibit features an exact cast of Sue’s skeleton, measuring 40 feet from snout to tail and 13 feet tall at the hip.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see new digital and interactive technologies that highlight the latest scientific discoveries and show people what Sue’s world was like.

"It's exciting because we get to see how scientists continue to learn more about topics we think we understand by continuing to ask questions and apply critical thinking,” said Emily Mahon, Education Director of the Discovery Center. “Plus, who doesn't love getting the chance to feel what it's like to be up close to a full-grown T. rex?"

There will also be a full-sized, fleshed–out replica of the T-rex battling its prey, the duck-billed herbivore Edmontosaurus.

Sue will be on display at the Discovery Center of Idaho from May 27 to September 5.

Admission to the Discovery Center of Idaho is free for members. For non-members, admission is $20 for adults age 18 and older, $19 for seniors 65 and older, $13 for youth 2-17, and free for children under two years old.

The Discovery Center of Idaho is open Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M to 5 P.M and 12 P.M to 5 P.M on Sundays.

