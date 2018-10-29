BOISE — At the Ada County Courthouse Monday, Boise students displayed 21 pieces of art that each represent ways they believe climate change could negatively impact all Idahoans.

They joined a nationwide rally demanding the government to uphold a climate recovery plan.

In case you didn't know, in 2015, during the Obama-era presidency, 21 young plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for the right to a stable climate.

The so-called, Juliana vs. U.S. lawsuit, claims the federal government failed to stop climate change by promoting the use of fossil fuels for decades. And because of that, these students feel their rights to a climate system capable of sustaining human life, has been violated.

"My generation is one of the most fired up about this because we are so scared because we know how real anthropogenic warming is, so ultimately we are the ones who are afraid, so we are the ones who are taking action,” Rose Thompson, a senior at Timberline High School.

The Boise Climate Justice League, the name this activist group goes by, says this case was supposed to be heard Monday in an Oregon courtroom but is now in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay in the suit.

