Students hear stories from local veterans

Inspire Connections Academy brought 60 students and family members to the Warhawk Air Museum on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Since 2003, Warhawk Air Museum staff members have educated students around the Treasure Valley about what it means to serve our country.

Every year, about 5,000 students participate in the museum’s “Bridging the Generations program.” Inspire Connections Academy, an online K-12 school, brought 60 students and family members to the museum on Thursday.

Veteran Donald McCown joined the Navy in 1958; he served for almost 21 years. He started volunteering at the museum three years ago.

“I love to see the faces as we're talking, and I love it when they ask questions,” McCown said.

Bringing students to the museum is a yearly tradition for Inspire Connections Academy. Teacher Mark Plumber said it is a great opportunity to introduce children to “a living piece of history and some living legends.”

Student Alixx Slaughter said they appreciated learning from those who experienced war, rather than read the information from a textbook.

“Hearing from people who actually experience the world seems to be more immersive to me,” Slaughter said.

Another student, Logan Roy, said he has visited the museum several times. His big takeaway of the night – people in the military can have fun too.

McCown shared a story about his time spent as a member of the drill team.

“We marched in parades, we did all this fancy twirling of our weapons,” McCown said. “That was fun.”

Thursday’s presentation was particularly special since Friday is Veterans Day – a day McCown said honors those “who came back and those who didn’t.”

“Take some time to thank veterans,” McCown said. “Understand what they've been through, what they've done to preserve this country and honor this country.”

Schools can reach out to the Warhawk Air Museum to set up field trips. McCown said he is talking at another event at the museum in December.

“I love to share my story," McCown said.

