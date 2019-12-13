BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, we told you about an anonymous individual who paid off about $1,600 worth of student lunch debts at Timberline High School and Shadow Hills Elementary School.



That paid off the debts of over 100 students.



After our story aired, several more people reached out asking how they could help.

RELATED: Anonymous donor pays off lunch debt at 2 Boise schools

The Boise School District told us Thursday that the meal debts for 334 students at 10 other Boise schools were paid off, bringing the total to around $3,500.

Those schools included Lowell, Monroe, Grace Jordan, Hawthorne, Owyhee, Valley View, Maple Grove, Pierce Park, Fairmont Junior High and Capital High School.

“We are so very thankful for this outpouring of community support for our public school children and their families, said Dan Hollar, public affairs administrator, Boise School District. This serves as yet another sign of the caring and kind community in which we all live and work.”

School district officials are still working to match up the remaining schools with interested donors.