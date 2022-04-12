Twin Falls fire crews responding to large fire in downtown

City officials say no injuries have been reported but there has been significant damage done to the building.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters in Twin Falls are responding to a large structure fire in downtown Tuesday morning.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says the fire is burning in a building in the area of Maine Avenue and Fairfield/Gooding street.

Crews from Jerome, Buhl, and other agencies are also responding to help put out the flames.

The city and the fire department are asking people to avoid the area.

There is a large structure fire between the Second Avenues. Please avoid Second Avenues between Fairfield and Shoshone if possible. Twin Falls Fire and Fire District, Jerome, Buhl and other agencies are assisting. pic.twitter.com/jYzynLx9S6 — City of Twin Falls (@CityofTwinFalls) April 12, 2022

