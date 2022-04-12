Twin Falls fire crews responding to large fire in downtown

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters in Twin Falls are responding to a large structure fire in downtown Tuesday morning.
The Twin Falls Fire Department says the fire is burning in a building in the area of Maine Avenue and Fairfield/Gooding street.
City officials say no injuries have been reported but there has been significant damage done to the building.
Crews from Jerome, Buhl, and other agencies are also responding to help put out the flames.
The city and the fire department are asking people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as we get more information.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: