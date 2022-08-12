x
Crews working to fix power outages in Homedale after storm knocks down poles

10 poles were down and four others were broken after the storm Thursday night.
Credit: Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Utility crews repairing downed lines Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Homedale, Idaho.

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Idaho Power crews continued working Friday to restore service after more than 2,900 homes and businesses lost electricity in a strong thunderstorm.

A total of 2,937 customers lost power at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho Power outage map.

Owyhee County authorities said 10 double-circuit poles went down and four others were broken.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, Idaho Power estimates electricity service will be restored by 6 p.m.

As the storm moved through the area, telephone service was also knocked out in Murphy, the county seat. Phone service, including county dispatch and 911, was back on Friday morning.

The Murphy Airport was still closed Friday morning because of flooding.

Power outages were also reported early Friday morning in Marsing, affecting 43 customers, and shortly after 10 a.m. Friday in Caldwell, affecting 94 customers; Idaho Power lists the probable cause of those outages as line interference. Estimated restoration was noon Friday for both of them.

An outage reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday in Meridian is listed as a "planned outage," with restoration expected by noon.

Storm knocks out power in Homedale area

Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Utility crews working to restore service after a power outage in the area of Ustick and Batt Corner roads in Homedale, Idaho.

