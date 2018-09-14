BOISE -- One person was taken to the hospital after a semi truck hit a car that was stopped on Interstate 84 early Friday morning.

The crash happened at at 2:46 a.m. east of Boise, near the Elmore County line.

Idaho State Police say 26-year-old Matthew Collins of of Forest Grove, Oregon had stopped his Toyota Scion in the right lane of the westbound interstate.

A westbound semi driven by 61-year-old Edward J. Garlock of Boise came up behind the car in the right lane. Police say Garlock swerved in an attempt to avoid Collins' car, but hit the back of the Toyota with the front corner of the semi.

Garlock was wearing a seatbelt, police say, but investigators do not know whether Collins was. Dispatchers say one person was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after the crash, but that person's identity was unavailable.

It's unclear why Collins was stopped in the roadway.

The wreck blocked westbound I-84 for two and a half hours. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

