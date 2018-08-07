BOISE - We have an update to a local crime story.

Remember 12-year-old Mishayla who had her bike stolen earlier this week? She took it to school Monday, locked it up, only to find it stolen from the bike rack.

Well, her parents reached out to us today and said that bike was returned earlier this evening.

The whole incident was originally posted on social media in hopes of someone being able to help. An alert neighbor saw someone suspicious riding the bike and used the NextDoor app to let people know about it.

The bike wasn't just any bicycle. It actually belonged to the girl's brother Simon who passed away back in November.

