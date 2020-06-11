x
Stinker Stores launches its Stomp Out Hunger campaign

For the next 10 days, people can make a donation to help fight hunger at any of 66 Stinker Stores. The money raised will go to the Idaho Foodbank.
Credit: Courtesy photo
From left to right - Charley Jones, Owner, Stinker Stores; Pole Cat Pete; Steve Cook – Retail Territory Manager for Idaho, Stinker Stores; Whitney Stoolman – Corporate and Community Relations Coordinator, The Idaho Foodbank; Nate Brazier – Vice President of Operations, Stinker Stores.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Many Idahoans need a little help feeding their families during the holidays.

Stinker Stores launched its Stomp Out Hunger campaign Friday at a store in Meridian.

The statewide fundraiser helps fight hunger and benefits the Idaho Foodbank.

Last year, $86,000 was raised to help those in need.

This year, organizers of Stomp Out Hunger hope to exceed that total.

People can make at donation at the register of 66 Stinker Stores from Nov. 6 through Nov. 16.

Charley and Nancy Jones, owners of Stinker Stores, will match dollar for dollar up to $25,000 of the money donated by patrons.

Since 2010, Stinker's Stomp Out Hunger campaign has raised funds to provide food for more than 2.1 million meals to Idahoans facing food insecurity.

For every $1 donated, the Idaho Foodbank can provide enough food for up to 5 meals.

