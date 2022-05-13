Idaho Stinker Stores donate $120,000 to domestic abuse service providers

The service providers include YWCA Lewiston/Clarkston, Advocates Against Family Violence, Rose Advocates, WCA, The Advocates and Family Services Alliance.

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores in Idaho presented six domestic abuse service providers with $120,000 on Friday.

The providers were the recipients of the 2022 Piece of Hope Fundraising and Awareness Campaign. Gem State Stinker Stores partnered with the Women's and Children's Alliance (WCA) and five other providers for the campaign.

Throughout the month of April, customers at all Idaho Stinker Stores donated funds to the campaign, while learning about each of the organizations and the services they provide. The locations informed customers of programming that benefits survivors of domestic abuse and families impacted by domestic abuse and sexual assault.

During the April campaign, $116,000 was raised for the six domestic abuse service providers. However, Stinker Stores Owner Charley Jones rounded the amount raised up to $120,000.

WCA provides survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault with safety, healing and freedom, through shelters, counseling, legal advocacy, crisis services and more.

Stinker Stores said the $120,000 raised during the 2022 Piece of Hope Fundraising and Awareness Campaign exceeded expectations.

In years past, the service providers have used the funds to provide shelter and licensed childcare, youth and community outreach, education, counseling and support groups. The service providers are located throughout the Gem State.

