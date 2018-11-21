BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to release about 150 to 200 hatchery steelhead into the Boise River on Wednesday.

The steelhead are trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River and will be released at five locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University, at West Parkcenter Bridge and at Barber Park.

Officials say steelhead season on the Boise River is not affected by the suspension of steelhead fishing on other Idaho rivers.

Anglers hoping to catch a steelhead need a fishing license and a steelhead permit. Limits on the Boise River are two steelhead per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required when fishing for steelhead in the Boise River.

Stocking the Boise River with steelhead started in 1983, and adult hatchery steelhead have been stocked in the river every year since 1998.

All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Any steelhead that is being harvested must be killed immediately and recorded on the angler's permit. Otherwise, the fish must be released upon landing.

Steelhead in the Boise River are any rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water.

