BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game stocked nearly 200 hatchery steelhead into the Boise River on Wednesday afternoon. Anglers are allowed to fish for steelhead in the Boise River because there are no wild steelhead in the water.

The steelhead season was suspended starting at the end of day, December 7th, where there is wild steelhead. There needs to be federal authorization for wild steelhead since they are endangered. Idaho Fish and Game is waiting for a permit and decided to suspend the season after a threatened lawsuit.

The fish released on Wednesday are hatchery steelhead. They were trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River and Idaho Fish and Game released them at five different locations in the Boise area.

Steelhead have been stocked in the Boise River every year for 35 years.

"We have an adult fish trap at Hells Canyon Dam as part of Idaho Power's Mitigation," said Chris Sullivan with Idaho Fish and Game. "We trap the fish there. We catch out hatchery brood stock first and then when there's surplus fish that are trapped above and beyond brood stock needs we can provide opportunities here on the Boise River."

All steelhead stocked in the Boise River lack the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin. Any steelhead that is being harvested must be killed immediately and recorded on the angler's permit. Otherwise, the fish must be released upon landing.

